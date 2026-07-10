First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)

Today, July 10, the wedding ceremony of Uzbekistan national team footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev is taking place. The first videos and photos capturing this joyful day have spread widely on social media, drawing the attention of fans.

The footage shows Abbosbek Fayzullayev in his groom's attire, surrounded by his family, taking commemorative photos with his parents and loved ones. He can also be seen holding a bouquet specially prepared for the bride as he prepares for the groom's procession ceremony.

The videos also depict the footballer's close friends and companions by his side, actively participating in the pre-wedding preparations. These moments, filled with sincerity and high spirits, were warmly received by fans.

In the comments, thousands of followers are congratulating Abbosbek Fayzullayev on this unforgettable day, sending their best wishes for a long life, happiness, mutual love, and harmony to the young couple.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev was born on October 3, 2003, in the Saykhunabad district of the Syrdarya region.