Which car model was the best-seller in Uzbekistan in the first half of the year?

According to the results for January–June 2026, a total of 175,374 vehicles were produced and sold in Uzbekistan. This was noted in official statistical data published by Uzavtosanoat. According to the report, local manufacturers traditionally held the largest share of the country's automotive market.

Data shows that the highest figure was recorded by UzAuto Motors. During the reporting period, the company managed to sell 81,210 vehicles. Khorezm Auto took second place with 54,862 vehicles. Subsequent positions were held by ADM Jizzakh with 21,743 vehicles, BYD Uzbekistan Factory with 17,012 vehicles, Samarkand Automobile Plant with 397 vehicles, and Asaka Motors with 150 vehicles.

According to the infographic, UzAuto Motors accounted for 46.3 percent of total sales. Khorezm Auto was in second place with 31.3 percent, while ADM Jizzakh held a 12.4 percent share and BYD Uzbekistan Factory held 9.7 percent.

In terms of brands, Chevrolet maintained absolute leadership. During the reporting period, 136,072 vehicles of this brand were sold. It was followed by BYD with 17,010 vehicles, Kia with 12,286, Chery with 4,820, and Haval with 4,402 vehicles.

When analyzing by vehicle segment, the Sedan-B category held the largest share, with 34.5 percent of total sales consisting of models of this type. Additionally, the LCV segment accounted for 31.4 percent, SUV-B for 22 percent, SUV-C for 7 percent, Sedan-C for 3 percent, and Sedan-D for 1.1 percent.

By model, the most purchased car was the Cobalt. Its sales reached 40,936 units over the six-month period. Following it were the Damas with 34,286 units, Tracker with 20,274, Labo with 19,723, and Onix with 19,595 vehicles.

The list of most popular models also included the Kia Sonet (9,653 units), BYD Song Plus DM-i (5,630 units), BYD Yuan-Up (4,277 units), Chazor Champion (3,771 units), and Haval M6 (2,095 units). These figures once again demonstrated which brands and models were in high demand in the local automotive market in the first half of 2026.