Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points

·112·Sport
Congo Captain Explains How He Found Uzbekistan's Weak Points

The DR Congo national team defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. After the match, the African captain Chancel Mbemba revealed the plan behind the victory.

According to him, the team struggled in the first half, but after the break, they utilized Uzbekistan's pre-studied weak points to change the situation.

The first half was not easy for Congo

The 31-year-old defender admitted that his team could not perform as expected in the initial part of the match.

«The game was truly difficult for us. We couldn't perform well enough in the first half», said Mbemba.

Despite this, the players did not panic and believed they could show their potential in the second half.

The plan worked after the break

The DR Congo players increased the pace of the game in the second half and intensified the pressure on Uzbekistan's defense.

Mbemba noted that the team had analyzed our national team's matches in detail before the encounter.

«We watched videos of matches involving Uzbekistan and identified their weak points».

The main strike hit the weak spots

The DR Congo coaching staff and players decided to focus their main attention on exactly those points after the break.

As a result, the Africans took control in the second half and settled the match in their favor with a 3-1 scoreline.

In short, the main factors of the victory were:

  • pre-match analysis of the opponent's game;

  • maintaining composure after the first half;

  • acting according to a clear plan in the second half;

  • effectively exploiting Uzbekistan's weak points.

Another hard lesson for Uzbekistan

These words from the DR Congo captain once again showed that at the World Cup level, every mistake and tactical flaw is immediately punished by the opponent.

The result of this match was hard for our national team, but this experience can be an important lesson for strengthening tactical preparation and defensive stability in the future.

What do you think was Uzbekistan's biggest shortcoming in the game against DR Congo? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans.

DR CongoUzbekistanChancel Mbemba
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