Origin of mysterious metal spheres on Australian coast identified

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) has announced that it has identified the likely source of the mysterious metal spheres that washed up on the coast of northern Queensland. Experts believe these objects may be pressure vessels used in space rocket launches.

Over the past weekend, on the beach of Forrest Beach, located north of the city of Townsville, six large metal spheres were found. Initially, there were speculations that they might be space debris. Now, the Australian Space Agency has stated that the markings and appearance of these items match parts of a rocket launch vehicle.

Currently, the agency is working with international organizations to officially confirm which country the rocket belongs to.

The Queensland Fire Service reported that around the findings, a 50-meter safety zone has been established. Local residents were asked not to approach the suspicious objects, not to touch them, and to report them to emergency services immediately.

Among internet users, there were also speculations that the spheres could be fuel tanks from spacecraft. Experts do not rule out the possibility that flammable or hazardous chemicals might remain inside them. For this reason, special teams in protective gear placed the spheres into special containers for hazardous waste under police supervision.

Local business owner in Forrest Beach, Lisa Scobie, noted that this event has sparked great interest among the residents of the quiet area.

According to the Australian Space Agency, the location and characteristics of the spheres are consistent with foreign rocket parts that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit.

This is not the first time such an incident has been observed on Australian shores. In 2023, India confirmed that a giant metal dome found on the coast of Western Australia belonged to its PSLV rocket launch vehicle. Also, in 2011, a similar metal sphere was found in Namibia, and experts suggested it could be a hydrazine fuel tank belonging to an unmanned rocket.