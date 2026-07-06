Origin of mysterious metal spheres on Australian coast identified

·89·World
Origin of mysterious metal spheres on Australian coast identified

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) has announced that it has identified the likely source of the mysterious metal spheres that washed up on the coast of northern Queensland. Experts believe these objects may be pressure vessels used in space rocket launches.

Over the past weekend, on the beach of Forrest Beach, located north of the city of Townsville, six large metal spheres were found. Initially, there were speculations that they might be space debris. Now, the Australian Space Agency has stated that the markings and appearance of these items match parts of a rocket launch vehicle.

Currently, the agency is working with international organizations to officially confirm which country the rocket belongs to.

The Queensland Fire Service reported that around the findings, a 50-meter safety zone has been established. Local residents were asked not to approach the suspicious objects, not to touch them, and to report them to emergency services immediately.

Metal spherical space objects are lying on the beach and at the edge of the forest.

Among internet users, there were also speculations that the spheres could be fuel tanks from spacecraft. Experts do not rule out the possibility that flammable or hazardous chemicals might remain inside them. For this reason, special teams in protective gear placed the spheres into special containers for hazardous waste under police supervision.

Local business owner in Forrest Beach, Lisa Scobie, noted that this event has sparked great interest among the residents of the quiet area.

According to the Australian Space Agency, the location and characteristics of the spheres are consistent with foreign rocket parts that recently re-entered the atmosphere from orbit.

This is not the first time such an incident has been observed on Australian shores. In 2023, India confirmed that a giant metal dome found on the coast of Western Australia belonged to its PSLV rocket launch vehicle. Also, in 2011, a similar metal sphere was found in Namibia, and experts suggested it could be a hydrazine fuel tank belonging to an unmanned rocket.

AustraliaSpaceRocketQueenslandScience
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Plane struck by firework seconds before landingPlane struck by firework seconds before landingToday, 15:11The Tragic Truth Behind the Photo of a Tortured Palestinian PrisonerThe Tragic Truth Behind the Photo of a Tortured Palestinian PrisonerToday, 13:38A 5,000-year-old mystery: How did the stones of Stonehenge get there?A 5,000-year-old mystery: How did the stones of Stonehenge get there?Today, 13:28Strawberry trade turns into a brawl: Conflict at the Osh marketStrawberry trade turns into a brawl: Conflict at the Osh marketToday, 13:22Independence Day celebrations in several US states end in shootingsIndependence Day celebrations in several US states end in shootingsToday, 12:32Brazil bids farewell to the World Cup, Neymar's tears spark discussion!Brazil bids farewell to the World Cup, Neymar's tears spark discussion!Today, 12:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12