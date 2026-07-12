A New Era for OLED Monitors: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1400 Standard Announced

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has officially introduced the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 standard, setting a new benchmark in the world of display technology. This new certification is designed for OLED and QD-OLED panels, promising to elevate image quality to an entirely new level. These are not just numbers, but a strict quality control measure for future premium monitors and laptops. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 standard requires extremely high technical performance from a display. Specifically, to obtain this certification, the screen must have a peak brightness of at least 1400 cd/m². At the same time, the depth of black, which is the main advantage of OLED technology, must be maintained: the black level must not exceed 0.0005 cd/m². This allows the user to experience unparalleled contrast in both the brightest and darkest scenes.

Technical Requirements and Opportunities for Content Creators

The new standard controls not only peak brightness but also stable brightness across the entire screen surface. According to DisplayHDR True Black 1400 requirements, the minimum brightness across the entire screen must not be lower than 700 cd/m². This is a figure that is technically difficult to achieve as display sizes increase. Therefore, devices with this certification will be among the most advanced and expensive models on the market.

Experts believe that the DisplayHDR True Black 1400 standard is an important step for HDR content creators. Now, directors, colorists, and graphic designers can more accurately predict how the image they are creating will look to the end consumer. Through this step, VESA aims to strengthen the bridge of trust between consumers and content creators.

First Devices on the Market and Manufacturer Reactions

So far, there are no individual monitors on the market that meet this standard, but the first "swallow" has appeared in the laptop segment. Lenovo has introduced the Yoga Pro 16 laptop, which is the first in the world to receive this certification. This proves that professional-grade image quality can be achieved even in mobile devices.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has also welcomed the new certification. The company plans to showcase new OLED and QD-OLED panels that meet DisplayHDR True Black 1400 requirements at major exhibitions to be held by the end of this year. This indicates that we will soon see this technology in new-generation monitors from brands like Samsung, Dell, and ASUS.

Given the growing demand for OLED-paneled devices in the market, the introduction of this standard is also significant for local professional users and gamers. High-quality HDR imagery fundamentally changes the visual experience, not only in games but also when watching high-definition videos.