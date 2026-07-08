Two-year-old girl dies after being left in a car in 38-degree heat

A heartbreaking tragedy has occurred in the U.S. state of Florida. A two-year-old girl who was left inside a car has died due to extreme heat. According to CBS News, the child was under the care of a nanny at the time of the tragedy.

It is reported that the incident took place in the city of Hallandale Beach, located approximately 32 kilometers north of Miami. On July 5, at around 1:35 PM, police officers arrived at a residence following a call and discovered the two-year-old girl inside a minivan parked in the yard.

On that day, the air temperature in the city had risen to 38 degrees Celsius, and the temperature inside the closed vehicle could have reached even higher levels. Rescuers immediately rushed the child to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her life. It is not yet known exactly how long the girl had been left in the car.

According to the police, prosecutors are currently investigating the incident. As the investigation is ongoing, no formal charges have been filed against anyone at this time.

Following this incident, law enforcement agencies have once again issued an important warning to all parents, guardians, and nannies.

“This is a very difficult and tragic loss. We extend our condolences to the child's family and everyone affected by this tragedy. We also remind all parents, guardians, and nannies once again: always check the back seat before locking the car,” the police said in an official statement.

KidsAndCars.org, a non-profit organization, reports that this is at least the tenth child in the U.S. to die from being left in a hot car since the beginning of 2026. Throughout 2025, at least 37 children lost their lives across the country due to similar accidents.