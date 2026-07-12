Actress Ra’no Shodiyeva has become a grandmother for the fourth time!

·56·Culture
Actress Ra’no Shodiyeva has become a grandmother for the fourth time!

A joyous event has taken place in the family of well-known actress Ra’no Shodiyeva. She has become a grandmother for the fourth time.

The actress's daughter, Raxshona, has given birth to a baby boy. Ra’no Shodiyeva announced the news via a video on her social media page.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "07.07.2026, welcome, my child."

According to reports, the actress was by her daughter's side during the labor process. She provided emotional support to Raxshona and stood by her during these important moments.

Fans are congratulating Ra’no Shodiyeva on the new arrival in the comments. They have left messages wishing the family happiness and the baby a healthy upbringing.

This is Raxshona's second child. Her first child is a girl. Previously, Raxshona had revealed the gender of her unborn child through a cake-cutting ceremony.

Раъно ШодиеваРахшона
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