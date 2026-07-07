UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model

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UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model

UzAuto Motors has officially announced the start of sales for the new Chevrolet Suburban High Country model in the Uzbekistan market. This new premium SUV has become the most expensive vehicle offered by the company in the country.

According to the information provided by the company, the recommended retail price for the Chevrolet Suburban High Country is set at 1 billion 485 million 100 thousand soums.

A blue Chevrolet Suburban parked on the side of the road by the water.

The new model stands out for its spacious interior, modern technology, high-level safety systems, and comfort-oriented equipment. The vehicle is primarily intended for large families and buyers looking for a premium-class SUV.

The spacious and luxurious interior of the car with black leather seats.

Thus, the Chevrolet Suburban High Country has taken its place as the most expensive vehicle in UzAuto Motors' local market lineup. Sales of the new model are expected to generate significant interest among car enthusiasts and market participants.

UzAuto MotorsChevroletUzbekistanChevrolet Suburban
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