Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000

China's UBTech company has officially launched sales of the Uworlad U1 series robots, designed for home use and featuring high-precision human replication. This technological innovation is the next step in AI and robotics, created not for performing daily chores, but for emotional communication and companionship. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Uworlad U1 series is presented in three modifications, with prices varying significantly based on technical capabilities. According to Ixbt.com, the base U1 Lite model is priced around $17,650, while the professional U1 Pro version costs $25,000. The flagship U1 Ultra, the pinnacle of the series, is sold for $145,800 in the male version and nearly $129,600 in the female version.

Human Appearance and Movement Plasticity

The robots fully replicate the real dimensions and proportions of the human body. The male model is 183 cm tall and weighs 42 kg, while the female version is 168 cm tall and weighs 35.2 kg. The most impressive aspect of the devices is their mobility: each robot has 88 movable joints, allowing them to perform human movements in a very natural and plastic manner. Additionally, a bionic construction used in the neck ensures smooth head movements.

The U1 series stands out not only for its appearance but also for its communication capabilities. According to the manufacturer, the robot can detect the user's gaze direction, support casual conversation, and express more than 20 different emotions. The system's response speed is 500 milliseconds, and the synchronization of lip movement with speech is almost imperceptible—occurring with a delay of only 20 milliseconds.

Technical Specifications and Security

The robot's software relies on a specialized language model trained on Huawei Ascend technologies. This helps it establish long-term emotional connections with its owner. The device connects to the network via Wi-Fi and can operate autonomously on battery for 2 to 4 hours. Importantly, to ensure user privacy, all communication data is stored encrypted on the device itself and is not mandatorily sent to cloud services.

According to UBTech CEO Zhou Xiang, demand for such robots in the market is much higher than expected. The number of initial orders that began on June 2 has already exceeded 11,000. For comparison, the company sold a total of 1,079 humanoid robots last year. The first owners of the new models will receive their "companions" in mid-September of this year.

It is worth noting that the Uworlad U1 is not intended for housework, cooking, or cleaning. Its primary purpose is to alleviate loneliness, serve as a conversational partner, and bring emotional color to human life through modern technology. Such technologies are expected to become important assistants for the elderly or individuals in need of communication in the future.