BYD unveils a car that eliminates the need for a spare tire

·24·Auto
BYD unveils a car that eliminates the need for a spare tire

Chinese automotive giant BYD has showcased a new technology that could virtually eliminate the need for a spare tire. The YangWang U8 SUV, introduced by the company, can continue driving even if one of its tires fails.

The vehicle is equipped with an intelligent weight distribution system. If one of the tires is completely punctured or loses pressure, the electronic control system instantly recalculates the vehicle's balance. As a result, the car maintains stability and can travel on three wheels at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour to reach the nearest service station.

The capabilities of the YangWang U8 do not end there. This model also features amphibious characteristics, allowing it to float on water when necessary.

In recent years, BYD has been gaining significant attention in the automotive market with its unconventional technologies. The company has previously demonstrated vehicles capable of performing 360-degree turns in place, jumping over obstacles, and featuring a special platform mounted on the roof. A small drone can take off from this platform and automatically land back on the car's roof after its flight.

BYDYangWang U8China
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?Yesterday, 19:43UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet modelUzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet modelYesterday, 19:17Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to changeProcedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to changeYesterday, 12:24Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt SalesLoan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales04.07, 20:00Major Restriction on Vehicle Imports LiftedMajor Restriction on Vehicle Imports Lifted05.06, 21:52Lada Granta to be equipped with CVT like Lada VestaLada Granta to be equipped with CVT like Lada Vesta05.06, 16:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales
Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales
UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model
UzAuto Motors launches its most expensive Chevrolet model
Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?
Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?
Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change
Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change