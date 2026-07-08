BYD unveils a car that eliminates the need for a spare tire

Chinese automotive giant BYD has showcased a new technology that could virtually eliminate the need for a spare tire. The YangWang U8 SUV, introduced by the company, can continue driving even if one of its tires fails.

The vehicle is equipped with an intelligent weight distribution system. If one of the tires is completely punctured or loses pressure, the electronic control system instantly recalculates the vehicle's balance. As a result, the car maintains stability and can travel on three wheels at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour to reach the nearest service station.

The capabilities of the YangWang U8 do not end there. This model also features amphibious characteristics, allowing it to float on water when necessary.

In recent years, BYD has been gaining significant attention in the automotive market with its unconventional technologies. The company has previously demonstrated vehicles capable of performing 360-degree turns in place, jumping over obstacles, and featuring a special platform mounted on the roof. A small drone can take off from this platform and automatically land back on the car's roof after its flight.