Dana White reveals McGregor's injury: "Five years is not easy"

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Dana White reveals McGregor's injury: "Five years is not easy"

UFC President Dana White provided information about the injury Conor McGregor sustained during his fight against Max Holloway. He stated that the Irish fighter suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in his knee.

White admitted that he expected at least one full and intense round of fighting before the match, but events took a completely different turn.

"I was expecting at least one round of a real fight"

Commenting on the main event of UFC 329, Dana White said that McGregor's condition surprised him.

"An incredible card. I was expecting at least one round of a real fight," said the UFC boss.

According to him, returning to the octagon after a long hiatus is not easy, and this may have also affected McGregor's physical condition.

McGregor's cardio raised questions

White noted that Conor's endurance was also not at the expected level.

"Then I didn't understand what happened with Conor's cardio. Still, five years is not easy," he said.

McGregor last stepped into the octagon in 2021 and fought at UFC 329 after a five-year break.

Type of injury revealed

Dana White announced that McGregor has been diagnosed with a cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

This type of injury usually requires a long recovery process. However, the severity of McGregor's injury and whether surgery will be needed have not yet been disclosed.

McGregor's future remains uncertain

Conor McGregor lost to Max Holloway in the first round at UFC 329. Now, the injury has raised even more questions about when he will return to the octagon.

The Irish fighter's future plans are expected to be clarified after medical examinations.

Дана УайтКонор МакгрегорМакс ХоллоуэйЮФС
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