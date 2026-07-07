Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight

·1·Culture
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight

Blogger and actress Muborak Abdullayeva, who once won the hearts of viewers with her cheerful characters, has returned to the screens after a long hiatus. This time, she is not alone — she visited the “Daryo” studio with her 78-year-old grandmother, Xursandoy aya, for a sincere and heartfelt conversation.

During the interview, Muborak Abdullayeva spoke openly about the drastic changes in her life. She says that today's Muborak is completely different from the person seen on screen before.

“When I watch my old videos today, I don't recognize the Muborak in them. My appearance, character, way of thinking, and worldview have changed completely. If I were offered to play those roles again, I would say that I couldn't do it. Back then, there was a special youthful enthusiasm and energy. Now, seeing myself on screen, I am surprised and think, 'Was that really me?'” she said.

Three Uzbek women in adras clothing smiling.

Muborak emphasized that one of the biggest changes is related to her weight. She shared that she lost weight from 140 kilograms to 70 kilograms, noting that this process changed not only her appearance but her entire life.

“After losing weight from 140 kilograms to 70 kilograms, it felt as if a person had emerged from within me. The Muborak who used to be lively on screen and portray mother-in-law and daughter-in-law characters seems to have been left behind. For a while, I even lost myself. After that, I began to rediscover who I am. Now, I have other interests in my life. Previously, I had no interest in learning languages at all, but now I am learning new ones. I have also started working on myself mentally and spiritually,” she says.

The conversation was not only about her creative work but was also enriched with topics of family and upbringing. Drawing on her many years of life experience, Xursandoy aya shared her sincere thoughts on raising daughters, kindness in the family, a woman's patience, jealousy, and mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships.

A collage of three women in national clothing and a woman in a hijab.

Viewers had the opportunity to see not only Muborak Abdullayeva's return to the spotlight but also her completely new outlook on life.

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