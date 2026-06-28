Shomurodov speaks the hard truth: "We saw a completely different level at the World Cup"

The Uzbekistan national team's first World Cup did not end as expected. Our team lost all group stage matches and exited the tournament early.

Eldor Shomurodov, who scored at the World Cup, spoke openly about his difficult emotions after the games, what the team lacked, and how these defeats will serve as a lesson for the future.

"The goal was beautiful, but it didn't help"

Shomurodov's goal at the World Cup brought joy to the fans. However, the captain assessed the situation with composure.

"The goal was beautiful, but it didn't help us. Unfortunately, we couldn't win even a single match".

The striker noted that the team gained great experience in the competition. Now, it has become much clearer which aspects need to be worked on.

Why did Uzbekistan lack the results?

Shomurodov said that the national team's failure cannot be explained by a single factor.

In his opinion, to achieve success at the World Cup:

technique alone is not enough;

physical fitness must be high;

pressing and ball control must be strong;

high-speed movement in every line is required.

"Being better than others in just one aspect is not enough. You have to be strong in every way".

"Everything is different on the pitch"

Uzbekistan's footballers believed they could do something against strong opponents like Colombia and Portugal. But once the matches began, it became evident that the pace and pressure at the World Cup were completely different.

Shomurodov stated that at this level, losing the ball or a single mistake in pressing is punished immediately.

"When you come to the World Cup, there is a belief that we can do something. But on the pitch, everything is different. This is another level".

What is the main advantage of African teams?

Sardor expressed the view that African teams are not distinguished by physical strength alone.

He noted that African footballers playing in Europe also possess a high level of technique, speed, and skill.

Therefore, they can pose a great threat on the counter-attack even when defending deep.

What did the World Cup give to Uzbekistan football?

Despite the harsh results, Shomurodov emphasized that the World Cup was beneficial for Uzbekistan football.

In his opinion, participation in the World Cup:

gave great experience to young footballers;

made Uzbekistan football more known to the world;

drew the attention of European scouts to our talented players;

could act as a catalyst for more Uzbek footballers to join European clubs in the future.

"Uzbekistan football won from this. European clubs have started paying attention to our talented youth".

Uzbekistan's first World Cup ended without a victory. But as Shomurodov noted, this experience could be an important foundation for great results in the future.

What do you think the national team lacked most at the World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments and send this article to football fans.