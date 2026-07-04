Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales

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Loan Terms Eased to Boost Cobalt Sales

UzAuto Motors increased the production volume of the Cobalt in 2026, but car sales have decreased significantly.

From January to May, more than 69 thousand Cobalts were produced. During this period, the number of cars sold amounted to 35,245. This indicates that a large portion of the produced cars have not yet found buyers.

To stimulate sales, the company has eased the auto loan terms for the Cobalt through "Ipoteka-bank". The car is now offered with an annual rate of 21 percent and a down payment of 30 percent.

The updated loan terms are expected to make the purchase of a Cobalt easier. Through this, the company is attempting to bring sales volumes closer to the production rate.

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