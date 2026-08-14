Juventus begin squad clear-out: Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners put up for sale

Italian club Juventus have begun making active moves in the transfer market with the aim of radically renewing and optimising their squad. The club's management has decided to place several players on the transfer list to ensure financial stability and improve squad depth. Goal.com and Corriere dello Sport reported this. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners are among the first notable stars on the Turin club's list of potential departures. The Bianconeri management has indicated that it is ready to consider serious offers for these players. This suggests that significant changes are taking place in the club's transfer policy.

Squad optimisation and financial planning

The club's head coach and sporting directors are working to build a balanced and competitive team for the remainder of the season. Reducing the squad is intended not only to lower the financial burden but also to raise additional funds for future transfers. Strategic departures and the regular sale of players have become among the club's main priorities.

Since joining the Turin club, Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners have produced inconsistent performances, leaving experts and fans with mixed impressions. Their recent stagnation and changes in playing time have affected their prospects in the transfer market. The club's management plans to reach an acceptable decision by balancing the players' ambitions with the club's interests.

Upcoming negotiations and steps during the transfer window

The club's officials are currently working closely with intermediaries. Negotiations with interested buyers are progressing step by step. Before the transfer window closes, the futures of several squad players and first-team regulars must be clarified.

Maintaining both financial calculations and sporting results remains a difficult task for Juventus. Nevertheless, the management continues to take decisive steps and pursue the team's future objectives. Negotiations over these transfers are expected to enter their final stage in the coming days.