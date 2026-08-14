Erling Haaland Secures Four Guinness World Records Certificates

·39·Sport
Erling Haaland Secures Four Guinness World Records Certificates

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been awarded four special Guinness World Records certificates for his unprecedented goalscoring achievements for club and country. According to GOAL.com, the 26-year-old Norwegian reached historic milestones in the Premier League, Champions League and Nations League, earning the recognition ahead of the new season. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The recognition came after the player’s impressive performances at the 2026 World Cup. In just over three years, the Norwegian striker has become English football’s most feared forward and taken his statistics to a new level.

Historic Records and Their Significance

The four records achieved by Erling Haaland include these significant milestones: the fastest player to score 100 goals in the Premier League, the most goals scored in a season, the all-time leading scorer in the UEFA Nations League and a joint record for the most goals scored in a single Champions League match.

In particular, he celebrated his 100th Premier League goal by converting a penalty against Fulham. The striker needed just 111 matches to reach the milestone. He had also surpassed previous records in his debut season by scoring 36 goals in 38 appearances.

International Stage and Future Plans

The striker has also stood out at international level, scoring 19 goals in the UEFA Nations League between September 2020 and November 2024 to become the competition’s all-time leading scorer. In addition, his five-goal performance against RB Leipzig equaled the Champions League record held by Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano.

Manchester City are now focused on reclaiming the Premier League title under head coach Enzo Maresca. The team are preparing for their upcoming FA Community Shield match against Arsenal, but Erling Haaland’s participation remains uncertain as he has only just returned to training after a post-World Cup holiday.

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueGuinness World RecordsFootball
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