The Most Beneficial Fruit for Boosting Memory Has Been Revealed

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The Most Beneficial Fruit for Boosting Memory Has Been Revealed

Regularly eating walnuts may improve memory and cognitive abilities, particularly in people who are physically inactive and do not fully follow a healthy diet. This was reported in the findings of a study published in the scientific journal Food & Function (F&F).

As part of the Framingham Heart Study project, scientists analyzed data from 1,771 participants with an average age of 61. The study examined the participants’ walnut consumption, results of memory and thinking tests, brain volume, levels of neurotrophic factors, and cases of stroke and dementia over the subsequent 10 years.

The analysis showed that among participants who had not experienced a stroke, regular walnut consumption was associated with improved overall cognitive performance. This effect was particularly pronounced in people who were physically inactive or had an unhealthy diet. It was also noted that among physically active participants, walnut consumption was associated with a larger brain volume.

However, the study authors also stressed that during the 10-year follow-up, no reliable evidence was found that walnut consumption reduced the risk of developing stroke or dementia.

Food FunctionFramingham Heart Study
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