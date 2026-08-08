Anvar Sobirov: “I made the mistake Ronaldo didn’t”

·6.8K·Culture
Anvar Sobirov: “I made the mistake Ronaldo didn’t”

Singer and actor Anvar Sobirov spoke candidly in an interview with the “Chotki TVYouTube channel about his creative breaks, his work in public service, his family life and the mistakes he made in raising his children.

The artist said that his breaks from creative work were linked to certain reasons, but for fans, it is not the artist’s personal problems that matter, but rather his new work. Therefore, he said that an artist’s duty is to share joy and a good mood with people, rather than their own troubles.

Anvar Sobirov recalled that he had worked in a leadership position in the state system for two years, and said that because he had grown distant from creative work during that period, he asked the management to release him from his duties at his own request. According to him, it is not money but a love of art that brings a true artist back to the stage.

A young dark-haired man speaking thoughtfully on the phone.

The singer also stressed that a person is destined to receive only the part of their wealth blessed by Allah, and said he does not consider it appropriate to publicize charitable donations he has made.

Speaking about his family, Anvar Sobirov said that he and his wife had faced some difficulties in the early years of their marriage because of jealousy, but that these problems were later resolved through religious knowledge and mutual understanding.

“My wife, who used to be jealous of me because of dancers, has now become so faithful that she is capable of finding me a wife herself,” — the singer said.

During the conversation, he also admitted his biggest mistake in raising his children. According to Anvar Sobirov, because he spoiled his only son too much, the boy’s desire to work had weakened.

A smiling man in a white T-shirt and a young boy in red standing beside him.

“When I learned that Ronaldo had not given his son everything ready-made, I realized where I had made a mistake,” — he said.

The singer also spoke separately about his daughters, saying that he calls them “my paradises” and that when he married off his eldest daughter, he shed even more tears than his wife.

Anvar SobirovRonaldoYouTubeChotki TV
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