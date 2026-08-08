SpaceX Attempts to Recover 52-Meter Starship Hull from Indian Ocean

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SpaceX Attempts to Recover 52-Meter Starship Hull from Indian Ocean

Aerospace giant SpaceX is continuing a complex operation to bring ashore the massive Starship spacecraft that landed in the Indian Ocean after its latest test. According to ixbt.com, recovering the 52-meter-long structure is proving far more difficult than expected, with specialists facing a number of serious challenges. Ixbt.com reports that the operation.

The spacecraft, named Starship Ship 40, took part in its thirteenth test flight. The test was recognized as one of the most successful flights in the program’s history, and the spacecraft’s survival came as a surprise to specialists, since earlier rocket models exploded when landing in the water.

The Main Obstacles in the Recovery Operation

SpaceX’s search-and-recovery team is currently making every effort to transport the spacecraft from the ocean to shore. However, the process is extremely difficult because of challenging weather conditions, increasingly strong waves, and the vehicle’s enormous dimensions. Specialists are facing serious obstacles in securely lifting the 52-meter structure from the sea and delivering it to a port located dozens or even hundreds of kilometers away.

Commenting on the process on his social media page, company head Elon Musk admitted that the recovery operation is not going as hoped so far. According to him, the situation cannot be viewed positively, and the chances of saving the spacecraft are currently not particularly high.

Valuable Data for Future Upgrades

Nevertheless, the complex operation is also producing positive results. Elon Musk said specialists had successfully obtained detailed images of the spacecraft’s thermal protection shield and other critical sections containing its engines.

These unique frames and photographs will serve as an important resource for further improving future Starship models and modernizing their design. Based on this data, SpaceX engineers plan to increase the safety and efficiency of upcoming test flights.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskSpaceRocket
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