One Passenger’s Remark Caused an Entire Plane to Be Evacuated

A passenger’s single remark caused an emergency situation on a passenger plane in the United States. As a result, all passengers on board were evacuated as a precaution. This was reported by CBS News Detroit .

According to reports, on August 6, Frontier Airlines’ Flight 1958, scheduled to fly from Houston to Detroit, was preparing to take off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport when one of the passengers verbally threatened to bomb the plane.

Following the threat, all passengers were immediately removed from the aircraft in accordance with safety procedures. Local and federal law enforcement agencies then conducted a full search of the plane.

The airline said that no suspicious items posing a threat were found during the search. The passengers were later transferred to another flight.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that one person had been detained in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.