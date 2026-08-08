Zotac gifted a user a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card

An unusual and user-delighting event, rarely seen in the technology world, has occurred. According to ixbt.com, Zotac provided its customer with a flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card completely free of charge, even though the buyer had actually submitted a different previous-generation model for warranty repair. Such generosity is not always offered by major technology brands, and it came after a long period of problems. This is what ixbt.com reports .

A Reddit user with the nickname Prudent_Echidna1254 shared their experience. According to the user, the buyer had struggled with the performance of a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card for a year. This expensive device regularly caused the system to display the “blue screen of death” (BSOD), suddenly freeze, and show visual artifacts.

Four Attempts and the Warranty Period

To resolve the issue, the user had to send the device to a service center four times under the warranty terms. The final request was submitted about one month before the three-year warranty expired. The user was seriously concerned that another repair would also fail to solve the problem and that the defect would return after the warranty ended.

After about thirty days, the user contacted Zotac’s American division to ask about the status of the repair. Whether the company had grown tired of the customer’s repeated inquiries or decided to resolve the situation fairly, its representatives chose to end the endless repair cycle and made an unexpected offer.

The New-Generation Flagship and Its Conditions

As a result, the user received not a repaired version of the old RTX 4090, but Nvidia ’s latest flagship, the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, with no additional payment required. Experts note that manufacturers sometimes take such steps when repeated repairs fail to resolve a problem, but this is not standard practice.

Nevertheless, there is one small but important detail in this situation. Zotac assigned the newly provided GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card a warranty period of just 30 days. The company gave no explanation for setting such a short warranty period. Reddit users assessed the situation differently: some praised the support service’s generosity, while others pointed out that the customer had already been inconvenienced four times.