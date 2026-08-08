Zotac gifted a user a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card

·64·Technology
Zotac gifted a user a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card

An unusual and user-delighting event, rarely seen in the technology world, has occurred. According to ixbt.com, Zotac provided its customer with a flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card completely free of charge, even though the buyer had actually submitted a different previous-generation model for warranty repair. Such generosity is not always offered by major technology brands, and it came after a long period of problems. This is what ixbt.com reports .

A Reddit user with the nickname Prudent_Echidna1254 shared their experience. According to the user, the buyer had struggled with the performance of a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card for a year. This expensive device regularly caused the system to display the “blue screen of death” (BSOD), suddenly freeze, and show visual artifacts.

Four Attempts and the Warranty Period

To resolve the issue, the user had to send the device to a service center four times under the warranty terms. The final request was submitted about one month before the three-year warranty expired. The user was seriously concerned that another repair would also fail to solve the problem and that the defect would return after the warranty ended.

After about thirty days, the user contacted Zotac’s American division to ask about the status of the repair. Whether the company had grown tired of the customer’s repeated inquiries or decided to resolve the situation fairly, its representatives chose to end the endless repair cycle and made an unexpected offer.

The New-Generation Flagship and Its Conditions

As a result, the user received not a repaired version of the old RTX 4090, but Nvidia’s latest flagship, the GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, with no additional payment required. Experts note that manufacturers sometimes take such steps when repeated repairs fail to resolve a problem, but this is not standard practice.

Nevertheless, there is one small but important detail in this situation. Zotac assigned the newly provided GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card a warranty period of just 30 days. The company gave no explanation for setting such a short warranty period. Reddit users assessed the situation differently: some praised the support service’s generosity, while others pointed out that the customer had already been inconvenienced four times.

ZotacGeForce RTX 5090RTX 4090NvidiaTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple’s Legendary Mac Pro Computer Turns 20Apple’s Legendary Mac Pro Computer Turns 20Today, 18:25AMD Acquires Taalas Startup That Embeds AI ModelsAMD Acquires Taalas Startup That Embeds AI ModelsToday, 17:54HMD Touch AI Budget Phone May Launch GloballyHMD Touch AI Budget Phone May Launch GloballyToday, 17:24Noctua Measured PC Cases: Errors UncoveredNoctua Measured PC Cases: Errors UncoveredToday, 16:53SpaceX Plans to Build Lunar Factories for Satellite ManufacturingSpaceX Plans to Build Lunar Factories for Satellite ManufacturingToday, 16:23EU Begins Building Its Own Starlink SystemEU Begins Building Its Own Starlink SystemToday, 15:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched