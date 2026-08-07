A horrific road accident in Russia claims the lives of two Uzbek citizens

A serious road accident in Russia claimed the lives of two Uzbek citizens. Three other compatriots sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. This was reported by the Embassy of Uzbekistan’s Consulate General in Kazan.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred on 6 August at the 180th kilometer of the M-5 «Ural» highway near the village of Blokhino in Lyambir District, Republic of Mordovia, Russia.

According to preliminary information, a Spark passenger car bearing Uzbek license plates collided with a «MAZ» truck.

As a result, A.P., born in 1996, and B.A., born in 1997, died at the scene. Three other Uzbek citizens who were in the vehicle — A.P., born in 2002, B.A., born in 1989, and A.P., born in 2006 — were taken to the Central Clinical Hospital of the Republic of Mordovia with injuries of varying severity.

According to the Consulate General, the incident has been placed under the control of the diplomatic mission. The consulate remains in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies and other responsible organizations.

Necessary formalities are currently being completed to bring the bodies of the deceased citizens to Uzbekistan after the completion of the forensic medical examination.

It was also reported that doctors provided the injured individuals with the necessary medical assistance and that they had been discharged from the hospital. Russian law enforcement authorities are continuing investigative measures to determine the exact cause of the road accident.