A New Free Add-On for the Legendary Quake Game Has Been Released

The legendary Quake video game has received a large-scale official and completely free add-on in honor of its 30th anniversary. According to ixbt.com, this is not a fan project but an official DLC created by the MachineGames team in collaboration with id Software. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The add-on, titled Dawn of the Machine, offers players 19 new levels. The expansion also includes new enemies, weapons, and a special map for Deathmatch mode.

Gameplay and New Mechanics

The new DLC stands out with its distinctive level design. In particular, the add-on uses a cyclical level structure in which actions completed in the present can alter areas visited later.

At the same time, players can collect special runes that reveal previously inaccessible paths, encounters, and secrets. This makes the gameplay more engaging and appealing for replaying.

Availability and Distribution Terms

The add-on is available completely free of charge to all current owners of the game on PC and consoles. This anniversary update gives fans of the legendary shooter another chance to experience its classic atmosphere with modern mechanics.