English FA bans solid walls around football pitches

·55·Sport
English FA bans solid walls around football pitches

The Football Association (FA) has officially banned the use of solid barrier walls around football pitches following a comprehensive safety review. According to Goal.com, the important decision was made after the tragic incident involving former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar and aims to protect players’ lives. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

It will be recalled that the 21-year-old suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in September 2025 after colliding with a pitchside barrier while playing for Chichester City against Wingate and Finchley in a lower-league match. Following the tragic incident, independent health and safety experts conducted a special review ahead of the 2026/27 season.

New safety requirements and infrastructure changes

According to the experts’ findings, solid barriers made of brick, blocks or concrete will no longer be permitted around pitches hosting men’s competitions in the National League System (Steps 1–6) and Women’s National League matches (Steps 3–4). As a result, many clubs across the country will have to make major infrastructure changes to meet the new safety standards.

The FA’s official statement stressed that all existing brick, concrete or block barriers must be removed as soon as reasonably possible. If they cannot be demolished for structural reasons, they must instead be covered with special protective padding. The deadlines for meeting these requirements place a certain responsibility on clubs.

Public pressure and preventive measures

Nevertheless, the FA has so far allowed clubs to continue playing their matches, provided they continuously assess safety and have a plan to make the necessary changes within a specified period. The decision was made after years of demands and objections from the football community and fans.

Following Billy Vigar’s tragic death, fans and players launched a petition calling for a complete ban on brick walls around pitches, which collected more than 4,000 signatures. In June 2023, the government and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) also wrote to the country’s governing bodies, calling for a responsible approach to player safety.

English FABilly VigarFootball SafetyArsenalTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)