Famous actor Abdumannon Ubaydullayev dies at 86

·312·Culture
Famous actor Abdumannon Ubaydullayev dies at 86

Today, 7 August, the culture and cinema of Uzbekistan suffered a grievous loss. Uzbekistan’s Honored Youth Mentor, Candidate of Arts, professor, renowned film actor, director and teacher Abdumannon Ubaydullayev has died at the age of 86. The Cinematography Agency reported this.

It is worth noting that Abdumannon Ubaydullayev became widely known for his memorable role in director Zulfiqor Musoqov’s film «Vatan». He also successfully portrayed characters in a number of feature films, including «Omad», «So‘nggi lahza», «Hijron», «Nazar», «Yigit yig‘lamasin», «Aldangan ko‘ngil» and «Mehr», as well as in several national television series.

The artist worked productively not only as an actor and director, but also as a teacher for many years. Until now, he had been sharing his knowledge and experience with students at the State Institute of Arts and Culture of Uzbekistan, at the Department of Sound Directing and Camera Skills, making a worthy contribution to training specialists of the new generation.

Abdumannon Ubaydullayev’s contributions to the development of national cinema and theatre, the memorable characters he created on screen, and the students he mentored will preserve his name and legacy for many years to come. His death is a major loss for Uzbek art.

Abdumannon UbaydullayevUzbekistanZulfiqor MusoqovVatan
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