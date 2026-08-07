Google Chrome Announces New Requirements for On-Device AI

·49·Technology
Google Chrome Announces New Requirements for On-Device AI

Google has officially announced strict system requirements for downloading on-device AI models designed for its Chrome browser. According to ixbt.com, the browser can now automatically install neural networks on a computer to perform generative functions, but the device must have at least 20 GB of free storage. Darüber reports Ixbt.com.

Chrome currently uses local neural networks such as Gemini Nano for various generative functions. Although approximately 4 GB is enough to run this model, Google requires as much as 20 GB of free storage as a reserve. Experts believe the additional space is needed to install models, update them regularly, and ensure the stable operation of system components.

The automatic download of AI models begins only after the computer’s hardware capabilities and performance have been checked. Users also need an unrestricted, stable internet connection. If the device does not meet the specified criteria, the browser will not begin downloading the AI files.

How can AI features be disabled?

Users can completely opt out of on-device AI services if they wish. Chrome settings include a dedicated toggle called On-device AI (AI on the device). Disabling it permanently removes any already downloaded models and stops the automatic download of new files.

If a user wants to enable the feature again later, the browser will recheck the device and download the necessary files automatically. Google experts also strongly recommend not deleting files associated with the AI models manually. This method cannot stop the automatic download mechanism, and the browser may download the files again.

These settings are managed separately for each user and device. On corporate computers, the use of local models is additionally controlled through Chrome Enterprise policies. Company representatives say that these system requirements may change in the future.

Google ChromeArtificial IntelligenceGemini NanoTechnologiesBrowser
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