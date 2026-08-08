Gabriel Jesus’s Agent Clarifies Transfer Rumors Linking Him With Napoli

The future of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has become one of the most discussed topics in the transfer market in recent days. The speculation was sparked by the Brazilian player’s agent appearing at Napoli’s pre-season training camp in Italy. According to Goal.com, the visit generated intense debate among Italian media and fans as the transfer window entered its final stages. Goal.com reports .

It emerged that the forward’s representative, Giovanni Branchini, was seen in the stands at Napoli’s training base in Castel di Sangro on Friday evening. Gabriel Jesus’s current contract with Arsenal has entered its final 12 months, making his future even more uncertain. Although the 29-year-old remains an important player for Mikel Arteta’s squad depth, his prospects in north London remain under question.

Transfer Rumors and the Romelu Lukaku Factor

According to reports in the Italian press, Napoli were considering Gabriel Jesus as one of their main targets if changes were made to the club’s attacking line. In particular, the Brazilian forward had been mentioned as an alternative for players who could leave the club. Nevertheless, agent Giovanni Branchini quickly attempted to quash the rumors and explained the reasons for his visit to the training base in Italy.

According to the experienced agent, his trip to Italy was not related to the player’s transfer but to other personal and professional relationships. Branchini is also currently the representative of Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri. He stressed that the visit was based on his warm relationship with the former Juventus manager.

The Agent’s Official Statement and the Future

In an interview with Videoinformazioni.com, Giovanni Branchini addressed the matter directly. The agent said he remains in regular contact with Allegri and that his visit was made solely to check on and support the coach’s work. He stressed that Allegri was satisfied with the work being carried out and held a positive view of the team.

Answering a question about Jesus’s future, the agent firmly stated that no official or unofficial talks had been held with the club’s management or coaching staff regarding a potential transfer. He said the subject was not discussed at all during his meeting with Allegri.

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. Last season, he helped his team win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final. That is why, with the transfer market still open, his agent is trying to avoid unnecessary speculation about his client’s future.