Why Is It Impossible to Bake Mayonnaise-Coated Food in the Oven? An Important Warning...

·57·For Life
Why Is It Impossible to Bake Mayonnaise-Coated Food in the Oven? An Important Warning...

Baking meat or vegetables coated with mayonnaise in the oven has become a favorite culinary habit for many people. However, according to experts in medicine and biology, when exposed to heat, this popular sauce not only loses its flavor and texture but also creates unexpected health risks.

According to biologist Lyalina, using mayonnaise in hot dishes is often completely unjustified and harmful to health.

Why does mayonnaise become dangerous when exposed to heat?

The expert says that when mayonnaise is heated to high temperatures, the following adverse processes occur:

  • A sharp increase in calories and cholesterol: During cooking, mayonnaise thickens, and the broken-down fats it contains are fully absorbed into the dish. This increases the dish's calorie content several times, leading to weight gain and a rise in the level of “bad” cholesterol in the blood.

  • Deterioration in quality and flavor: When heated, the sauce loses its uniform structure (emulsion), separating into oil and other components. As a result, the dish loses its original flavor.

Healthy and safe alternatives: Available options

To avoid harming health and preserve the beneficial properties of the dish, the biologist recommends replacing mayonnaise with the following less harmful products:

  • Sour cream or natural Greek yogurt;

  • Tomato-based sauces (tomato paste or homemade paste).

“If mayonnaise sauce is absolutely necessary for a dish, it is better to use homemade mayonnaise without preservatives, made only from eggs, oil and lemon juice. Most importantly, the sauce should be added at a stage when it will not undergo heat treatment—that is, after the dish is ready,” Lyalina concluded.

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