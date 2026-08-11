Tragic Disaster in Venezuela: Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 6,300

Earthquake in Venezuela, June 25, 2026. Photo: Ariana Cubillos

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has reached 6,301. The natural disaster damaged tens of thousands of buildings and left thousands of people homeless.

Jorge Rodríguez, speaker of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic, announced these tragic figures and the latest updates on his official Telegram channel.

Victims, survivors and those injured

The scale of the natural disaster is enormous, and rescuers and medical workers are operating around the clock under an intensified response regime:

Dead: 6,301 people;

Rescued: 6,462 people were brought out of the rubble alive and unharmed;

Injured: More than 73,000 people are being treated in hospitals for injuries of varying severity.

Extent of the destruction and aid for residents

The earthquake caused immense damage to the country’s infrastructure and residential sector:

As a result of the natural disaster, tens of thousands of buildings and structures were damaged;

Special commissions have so far inspected more than 53,000 sites for safety;

Efforts have begun to provide families left homeless with temporary and permanent shelter — so far, 287 new homes have been handed over to their owners.

Rescue and recovery operations are currently continuing in the disaster zone.