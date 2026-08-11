Retired British diplomat Alastair Crooke shared his views on Ukraine’s political prospects and the possibility of future negotiations. In his opinion, new leadership could eventually emerge in Kyiv that would be able to engage in direct dialogue with Moscow.

The diplomat made these remarks during an appearance on YouTube.

Leadership that would not join NATO and could reach an agreement with Russia

According to Alastair Crooke, new leaders could come to power in Ukraine as a result of future political changes:

“Someone could emerge in Kyiv who may not be pro-Russian, but who would not join either NATO or the European Unionand would be capable of dealing directly with Russia,”the former diplomat said.

Crooke added that this scenario and outcome would be the most favorable option that Moscow’s opponents could hope for following the end of the ongoing conflict.

The “SOCIS” poll and Zelensky’s ratings

The results of a public opinion poll published in early August by Ukraine’s respected SOCIS (Center for Social and Marketing Research) also showed that political sentiment in the country was changing.

According to the study, Volodymyr Zelensky could lose to the following candidates in the second round of possible elections:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi — Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Mykhailo Fedorov — Minister of Digital Transformation and former defense minister;

Kyrylo Budanov — head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Debates over presidential authority and elections

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky’s five-year presidential term officially ended on May 20, 2024 . However, Ukraine’s next presidential election was canceled because martial law and general mobilization remain in effect.

While Volodymyr Zelensky has said that holding a vote amid the country’s difficult situation would be inappropriate, Kyiv officials maintain that the current leadership’s powers remain legally valid until a new president is elected.

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