Expert Opinion on a Future Change of Power in Ukraine

·173·World
Expert Opinion on a Future Change of Power in Ukraine

Retired British diplomat Alastair Crooke shared his views on Ukraine’s political prospects and the possibility of future negotiations. In his opinion, new leadership could eventually emerge in Kyiv that would be able to engage in direct dialogue with Moscow.

The diplomat made these remarks during an appearance on YouTube.

Leadership that would not join NATO and could reach an agreement with Russia

According to Alastair Crooke, new leaders could come to power in Ukraine as a result of future political changes:

“Someone could emerge in Kyiv who may not be pro-Russian, but who would not join either NATO or the European Unionand would be capable of dealing directly with Russia,”the former diplomat said.

Crooke added that this scenario and outcome would be the most favorable option that Moscow’s opponents could hope for following the end of the ongoing conflict.

The “SOCIS” poll and Zelensky’s ratings

The results of a public opinion poll published in early August by Ukraine’s respected SOCIS (Center for Social and Marketing Research) also showed that political sentiment in the country was changing.

According to the study, Volodymyr Zelensky could lose to the following candidates in the second round of possible elections:

Debates over presidential authority and elections

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky’s five-year presidential term officially ended on May 20, 2024 . However, Ukraine’s next presidential election was canceled because martial law and general mobilization remain in effect.

While Volodymyr Zelensky has said that holding a vote amid the country’s difficult situation would be inappropriate, Kyiv officials maintain that the current leadership’s powers remain legally valid until a new president is elected.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.

UkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyValerii ZaluzhnyiNATOYouTube
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AI-Powered Devices Launched in Dubai to Feed Stray AnimalsAI-Powered Devices Launched in Dubai to Feed Stray AnimalsToday, 12:16Elephant rescues its mate in China and topples a charging station (video)Elephant rescues its mate in China and topples a charging station (video)Today, 12:00A Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Colombia Today (Video)A Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Colombia Today (Video)Today, 11:13University of Chicago Professor Reveals Zelenskyy's TacticsUniversity of Chicago Professor Reveals Zelenskyy's TacticsToday, 09:07How Did Elon Musk’s Father Assess Democracy in Ukraine?How Did Elon Musk’s Father Assess Democracy in Ukraine?Today, 09:02Tragic Disaster in Venezuela: Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 6,300Tragic Disaster in Venezuela: Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 6,300Today, 08:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts