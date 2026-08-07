The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed

One of the most famous dance moves performed by legendary singer Michael Jackson involved leaning his body nearly 45 degrees forward while maintaining his balance without falling. For years, millions of fans who watched the scene searched for an answer to the question: “How did he do it?” As it turns out, there was a secret behind it.

It was revealed that the move relied not only on Michael Jackson’s skill but also on specially developed technology. During concerts, a special metal hook would rise from the stage floor, while the singer’s shoes were designed to fasten securely onto it.

Using this method, Michael Jackson was able to lean forward to an extent that would have been nearly impossible for an ordinary person, while still maintaining his balance. However, experts emphasize that special shoes alone are not enough to perform such a move—it also requires strong muscles, serious physical conditioning and extensive practice.

Thus, Michael Jackson’s legendary dance move has gone down in history as a striking example of the combination of talent, innovative technology and thorough preparation.