Marc Cucurella believes in Real Madrid's success under José Mourinho

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Marc Cucurella believes in Real Madrid's success under José Mourinho

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea, spoke highly of the team's prospects for the upcoming season. According to Goal.com, the experienced player believes that the project led by legendary coach José Mourinho can bring major success to the Royal Club. This is what Goal.com reports .

The 28-year-old did not hide his amazement at the Portuguese coach's influence on the team from the very first training sessions. In an interview with Real Madrid TV, Cucurella specifically highlighted how the new manager gives the players confidence and freedom on the pitch.

Marc Cucurella's path to Madrid

Despite being a graduate of Barcelona's La Masia academy, Cucurella admitted that he could not turn down the offer from the 15-time European champions. Having played successfully for Brighton and Chelsea in England for four seasons, the defender considers this new step in his career a great honour.

Having gained extensive experience in the Premier League and on the international stage, the player made 163 appearances for Chelsea and won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. He also achieved important victories with the Spain national team.

A star-studded squad and a new challenge

During the summer transfer window, Real Madrid signed not only Cucurella but also notable players such as Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries. This shows the team intends to strengthen all three lines ahead of the new season.

According to the defender, playing in Madrid is not just another transfer but a fitting reward for the difficult career journey he began at Getafe and Eibar. He said he was delighted to experience legendary nights at the Bernabéu and Champions League victories from on the pitch.

Marc CucurellaReal MadridJosé MourinhoTransfersLa Liga
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