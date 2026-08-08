Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television

A pricing dispute involving a South Korean tourist in Tashkent was also covered by South Korean media. In a video, the blogger showed that he had bought water and Mountain Dew from a shop near the "Uzbekistan" hotel and paid 90,000 soums for them.

After purchasing the products, he learned that the price was nearly 15 times higher than usual. The tourist then demanded that the seller return the money he had paid.

After the video spread on YouTube, widespread discussion also began in Uzbekistan. Thousands of Uzbeks left comments for the blogger and apologized for the incident.

The Tourism Committee also responded to the situation. The committee formally apologized to the tourist and offered him a free trip around Uzbekistan. The aim of the offer was to show the guest other aspects of the country as well.