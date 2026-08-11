Singapore to Improve Job Quality with Artificial Intelligence

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Singapore to Improve Job Quality with Artificial Intelligence

The Singapore government plans to boost labor productivity and improve job quality by introducing artificial intelligence technologies across the country. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced this in an address to the nation on August 8, reports ixbt.com. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Speaking ahead of the 61st anniversary of the country’s independence, the head of government emphasized that technological progress is opening up opportunities that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. At the same time, the process is also creating new risks and raising new questions.

Industrial Policy and Strategic Approach

According to Bloomberg, the Singapore government is reviewing its approaches to industrial policy and trade as part of the initiative. The goal is to further strengthen the country’s global competitiveness.

Experts say artificial intelligence is being viewed not merely as a tool for automating certain processes, but as an important part of broader economic policy. The government intends to introduce each new technology only after thoroughly assessing its consequences.

Future Tasks and Oversight

Officials have not yet announced the program’s specific parameters, including the amount of funding, the list of sectors, or targets for worker training. The timeline for implementing the project has also not been set.

Nevertheless, the prime minister’s statement established the main direction of state policy. Singapore is paying particular attention to technological oversight and has shown that it is prepared to continuously assess not only economic efficiency but also the consequences these systems may have for ordinary people who work with them.

Artificial IntelligenceSingaporeLawrence WongTechnologyEconomy
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