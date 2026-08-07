Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online

Today, August 7, the wedding ceremony of Azizbek, the son of renowned actress Rayhon Ulasenova, and his bride Azizaxon is being held in a festive atmosphere.

Videos from the wedding evening have spread widely on social media, attracting considerable interest from users. The footage shows that the celebration has been organized to a high standard and is taking place in a warm, festive atmosphere in keeping with national traditions.

Representatives of Uzbek art and culture are also attending the joyful ceremony. In particular, Malika Ravshanova, Ra’no Shodiyeva and many other well-known artists are among the wedding guests.

In comments beneath the videos circulating on social media, fans are wishing the young family happiness and long life, and sincerely congratulating Rayhon Ulasenova’s family on this joyous day.