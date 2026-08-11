Mark Suckerberg opposes AI being controlled by a select few

·30·Technology
Mark Suckerberg opposes AI being controlled by a select few

Meta founder Mark Suckerberg has firmly opposed artificial intelligence technologies being concentrated in the hands of only a few major companies or organizations. In his view, the future of digital intelligence should rely not on narrow privileges but on developing personal intelligent agents that every ordinary person can use. This approach is expected to fundamentally transform access to modern technologies. Ixbt.com reports .

Personal assistants and their capabilities

According to ixbt.com, Meta is currently working actively to create a personalized “superintelligence” that is convenient for every user. In the future, these innovative systems are intended to serve as reliable personal assistants for everyone and knowledgeable tutors capable of matching specialists with doctoral-level expertise across various fields.

By popularizing next-generation artificial intelligence tools, the company aims to make such advanced developments available not only to those in the know or major corporations, but also to the general public. This approach could reduce technological inequality and enable everyone to use an intelligent assistant to solve everyday tasks.

Experts say that such ideas of competition and openness in artificial intelligence could positively influence the development of the entire industry in the future. The development of AI in an open, uncontrolled form accessible to everyone could open the door to major conveniences in various areas of society.

Mark SuckerbergMetaArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyPersonal Assistant
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