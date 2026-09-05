Scientists discover why memory weakens with age

·18·For Life
Scientists discover why memory weakens with age

Scientists have obtained new evidence explaining why human memory weakens with age. As it turns out, this process is not limited to simple forgetfulness.

According to researchers, as people age, instead of reconstructing specific events with precise details, the brain begins to group similar memories into general categories. For this reason, a person may find it difficult to recall the specific details of an event.

The hippocampus plays an important role in this process. It is involved in storing and retrieving episodic memories. When recalling an event, the brain reactivates previously formed neural connections.

Scientists at Binghamton University conducted a study involving 61 volunteers. They were divided into different age groups: 18–30, 50–60, and 61–74 years old. Participants were shown pairs of faces and tasked with remembering and later recognizing them. During this process, their brain activity was monitored using functional MRI.

The results showed that younger participants were able to remember specific details more accurately. Older participants, while correctly grasping general similarities, confused certain details.

In the study, young people correctly identified the given pairs in 36 percent of cases, while among older participants this figure was 20 percent. Differences in brain activity accounted for approximately 30 percent of the age-related decline in memory.

Scientists attribute this phenomenon not to a complete "erasure" of memory, but to the brain's tendency to generalize information. They emphasize that generalization is a useful ability for humans, and the problem arises when it becomes difficult to separate specific details with age.

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Kamola Shuhratova
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