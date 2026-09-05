“Arman is talking too much”: Dana White ahead of the Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy fight

·20·Sport
“Arman is talking too much”: Dana White ahead of the Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy fight

UFC President Dana White has openly rejected the statement made by one of the lightweight division's top contenders, Arman Tsarukyan, claiming that his upcoming fight against Brazil's Mauricio Ruffy carries an “official title eliminator status.” Sports Central In an interview with the outlet, the organization's head emphasized that the Russian fighter is getting ahead of himself, stating firmly that the promotion does not hand out guaranteed promises before a fight is even concluded.

“I don't confirm anything until the fight is over”: Dana White's stance

The UFC boss responded coolly to the fighters' attempts to exert pressure through the media:

  • A sharp rebuttal to Tsarukyan's claim: “I never like to talk about that stuff until the fight is done. Arman is talking a lot of things on his own,” White said, indicating that Tsarukyan's words were a personal interpretation rather than an official position.

  • The principle of deciding based on results: The organization's head stressed that plans depend solely on what happens inside the cage: “Let’s see how this fight plays out first.”

  • The promotion's delicate policy: It is clear that the UFC does not want to alienate other contenders in the division by guaranteeing title shots in advance.

Conflicting claims: Arman and Ruffy await the belt

Both athletes view the upcoming clash as their final ticket to a championship opportunity:

  • Tsarukyan's words about a “guarantee”: Arman had previously stated that he only accepted the fight against Ruffy on one condition — that he received a promise from management that a victory would lead directly to a title fight.

  • Mauricio Ruffy's high confidence: The explosive and dangerous Brazilian fighter is also 100 percent confident that if he defeats Tsarukyan, his next bout will be for the championship title.

  • Misunderstanding regarding status: The athletes' personal statements clashed with Dana White's position, doubling the intrigue surrounding the bout.

UFC 331: A 5-round showdown in Los Angeles

This major lightweight clash has a unique status regarding its format and date:

  • Date and venue: The fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy will take place on September 19 at the “UFC 331” numbered event in Los Angeles, USA.

  • A 5-round test: Even though the bout is the co-main event (co-main event), it is being organized in a full five-round format — confirming that the organization treats this clash with the same seriousness as a title fight.

  • Situation in the division: Whoever achieves a spectacular victory in this fight will inevitably become the number one contender for the title.

Why do you think Dana White is avoiding confirming Arman Tsarukyan's title shot? Who will win the 5-round fight on September 19 — the experienced Tsarukyan or the dangerous Brazilian Ruffy? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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