Khamzat Chimaev speaks openly about Umar Nurmagomedov's shocking knockout

Former UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev, recognized as one of the undefeated stars of the lightweight division, Umar Nurmagomedov's unexpected knockout loss to China's Song Yadong, gave his first official reaction. Against the backdrop of this setback that shook the MMA world, Chimaev spoke openly and impartially about the Dagestani fighter's potential, mental resilience, and the fact that no one is immune to the risk of a knockout in the octagon.

«A school formed from childhood and an unexpected blow»

Khamzat Chimaev Umar Nurmagomedovexpressed confidence that the first crushing defeat of his career would not break him:

Defeat and the prospect of a comeback: «Unfortunately, Umar lost. I think he will come back even stronger,» Chimaev emphasized, praising his colleague's mentality;

The factor of great experience: «He is a guy with a lot of experience, he has been practicing this sport since childhood,» the former contender noted, highlighting that Nurmagomedov's solid foundation will pave the way for future victories;

Song Yadong's heroism: The cool-headed and precise knockout blow from China's Song Yadong, considered a total underdog before the fight, temporarily halted Umar's pursuit of the championship belt.

«No one is guaranteed against a knockout: I will keep using wrestling»

Chimaev touched upon his fighting style and the unexpected situations in the world of martial arts, explaining the brutal nature of the sport:

The unpredictability of danger: «If you ask about me, I can't predict whether I'll get knocked out. I just continue to do my job»;

Takedown and ground tactics: Chimaev explained why he emphasizes wrestling to avoid opponent strikes and maintain dominance: «I practice takedown techniques in the gym every day, why shouldn't I use them in a fight?»;

«Anything can happen»: «In our sport, anything can happen,» Khamzat reminded that even the most skilled fighters in MMA can lose due to a single mistake or a lucky punch.

Do you think Umar Nurmagomedov can correct his mistakes and return to the title race after the heavy knockout he received from Song Yadong? As Khamzat Chimaev emphasized, is wrestling and ground fighting the only way to avoid an opponent's knockout in the octagon? Leave your thoughts in the comments!