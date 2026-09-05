Khamzat Chimaev speaks openly about Umar Nurmagomedov's shocking knockout

·21·Sport
Khamzat Chimaev speaks openly about Umar Nurmagomedov's shocking knockout

Former UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev, recognized as one of the undefeated stars of the lightweight division, Umar Nurmagomedov's unexpected knockout loss to China's Song Yadong, gave his first official reaction. Against the backdrop of this setback that shook the MMA world, Chimaev spoke openly and impartially about the Dagestani fighter's potential, mental resilience, and the fact that no one is immune to the risk of a knockout in the octagon.

«A school formed from childhood and an unexpected blow»

Khamzat Chimaev Umar Nurmagomedovexpressed confidence that the first crushing defeat of his career would not break him:

  • Defeat and the prospect of a comeback: «Unfortunately, Umar lost. I think he will come back even stronger,» Chimaev emphasized, praising his colleague's mentality;

  • The factor of great experience: «He is a guy with a lot of experience, he has been practicing this sport since childhood,» the former contender noted, highlighting that Nurmagomedov's solid foundation will pave the way for future victories;

  • Song Yadong's heroism: The cool-headed and precise knockout blow from China's Song Yadong, considered a total underdog before the fight, temporarily halted Umar's pursuit of the championship belt.

«No one is guaranteed against a knockout: I will keep using wrestling»

Chimaev touched upon his fighting style and the unexpected situations in the world of martial arts, explaining the brutal nature of the sport:

  • The unpredictability of danger: «If you ask about me, I can't predict whether I'll get knocked out. I just continue to do my job»;

  • Takedown and ground tactics: Chimaev explained why he emphasizes wrestling to avoid opponent strikes and maintain dominance: «I practice takedown techniques in the gym every day, why shouldn't I use them in a fight?»;

  • «Anything can happen»: «In our sport, anything can happen,» Khamzat reminded that even the most skilled fighters in MMA can lose due to a single mistake or a lucky punch.

Do you think Umar Nurmagomedov can correct his mistakes and return to the title race after the heavy knockout he received from Song Yadong? As Khamzat Chimaev emphasized, is wrestling and ground fighting the only way to avoid an opponent's knockout in the octagon? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

UFCMMAKhamzat ChimaevUmar NurmagomedovSong Yadong
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billionRonaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billionToday, 22:04Aljamain Sterling blames UFC for Umar Nurmagomedov's knockoutAljamain Sterling blames UFC for Umar Nurmagomedov's knockoutToday, 21:44“Arman is talking too much”: Dana White ahead of the Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy fight“Arman is talking too much”: Dana White ahead of the Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy fightToday, 21:41Andy Ruiz's Unsuccessful Return: He Lost to Damian Knyba in New JerseyAndy Ruiz's Unsuccessful Return: He Lost to Damian Knyba in New JerseyToday, 21:39Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals his advantage over Islam MakhachevShavkat Rakhmonov reveals his advantage over Islam MakhachevToday, 21:32Bogdan Guskov reveals sensational analysis of the Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Michael Page boutBogdan Guskov reveals sensational analysis of the Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Michael Page boutToday, 21:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)