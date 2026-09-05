Tecno unveils a new conceptual smartphone with a bezel-less screen

·26·Technology
Tecno unveils a new conceptual smartphone with a bezel-less screen

At the IFA 2026 exhibition in Berlin, Germany, a unique device that captured the attention of the tech world was showcased. The Tecno brand presented a new conceptual smartphone featuring a completely bezel-less display. This device is significant as it may set new design standards in the mobile industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, there are almost no black borders left on the front of the presented device. Once the visual frame around the display was removed, the central part of the device's body appeared to be separated by a thin, light-colored border. Manufacturers used complex engineering approaches to achieve such a unique design solution.

Innovative technology and assembly process

Experts explain that to achieve such an impressive result, a special double-layer protective glass was used. The lower part of this glass wraps around the middle frame of the body, completely covering the usual black areas. As a result, the user sees a screen that covers the entire surface without any black borders.

However, this solution was not simple. To implement this construction, Tecno engineers had to fundamentally change the display assembly process. Also, based on the new design requirements, the touch system and interface elements were fully adapted.

Technical capabilities and future plans

The device's technical specifications also show it is at the level of a modern flagship. The smartphone is equipped with a high-quality 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and support for a 144 Hz refresh rate. This provides users not only with a perfect appearance but also with smooth and high-quality visuals.

For now, Tecno has not provided specific information regarding the mass production of this conceptual model. Nevertheless, company representatives stated that the advanced technologies acquired during the development of this unique project will find their place in future flagship smartphone series.

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Abror Shuhratov
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