“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)

Singers Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev have recorded a special soundtrack for the film "Sukunat". The song titled "Hech o‘ylamasdim" was released on YouTube on August 29.

The song tells a story of life's unexpected gift — love that unites the paths of destiny. The track expresses the feelings that unexpectedly arise in two hearts that never thought they would be together.

The soft and emotional voices of Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev harmonize with each other, further enhancing the song's impact. Each line reflects sincere feelings that appeared unexpectedly.

The lyrics and music of the track belong to Sherzod Hamroyev.

Despite the short time since its release, the song has been viewed nearly 400,000 times. The duet was warmly received by the audience, with over 500 sincere comments left on the video.

The premiere of the film "Sukunat" is scheduled for September.