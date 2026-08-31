Feruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cake

Uzbekistan actress Feruza Normatova prepared a unique gift for her compatriots on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Independence.

On the occasion of the holiday, the actress had a giant cake measuring 3×2 meters and weighing 200 kilograms made. This sweet treat was divided into hundreds of pieces and distributed to compatriots who came out to celebrate the holiday.

Feruza Normatova emphasized that through this initiative she wanted to share the joy with many people.

The actress congratulated all compatriots on Independence Day and wished that peace, prosperity, and tranquility would always reign in Uzbekistan.

“The most wonderful part of a holiday is sharing the joy together,” the congratulatory message says.