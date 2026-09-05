Ilia Topuria breaks silence 3 months after defeat to Justin Gaethje

UFC star, Spanish-Georgian former two-division champion Ilia Topuria has finally addressed the public nearly three months after his unexpected loss in the unification bout against Justin Gaethje in June. Taking the first defeat of his career in silence, 'El Matador' released a special video on social media, delivering a poignant and powerful statement about how he navigated the difficult mental challenges, the tempering of his character, and his determination to reclaim the championship belt.

“A true champion is not one who never falls, but one who gets back up.”

Ilia Topuria reflected on the biggest setback of his career with deep philosophical insight:

The essence of defeat: “It is impossible to win all the time in life, and that is natural, because defeat itself means nothing. What matters is how you lose. Who do you want to be when the world around you turns dark? Do you choose to stay down, or do you decide to get back up?”

The lesson of 'hell': “I think God wanted me to go through this and learn things that no victory could ever teach me. Having walked through hell, I have become stronger than I was before.”

Unbreakable character: “Character is formed not when everything goes as you wish, but when everything goes off the rails. The only victory that no one can take away from you is your character. We will be back!” the former champion promised his fans.

From the top down: Victory over Oliveira and the clash with Gaethje

Topuria's career over the last year has been marked by unprecedented highs and dramatic lows:

Vacating the weight class and a second belt: After relinquishing his undisputed featherweight title in June last year, Ilia moved up to lightweight, where he scored a devastating knockout against Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight belt.

A crushing blow from Gaethje: However, in a high-profile unification bout held in June of this year, he lost to the experienced American 'danger machine' Justin Gaethje, falling from the championship throne.

Three months of silence: As this was the first defeat in Topuria's professional career, he completely disconnected from the press and social media, staying out of the public eye.

Return date: When will 'El Matador' step into the Octagon?

Fans and expert analysts are eagerly awaiting Topuria's return to the Octagon:

Plan for the end of the year: The fighter's coaching staff and inner circle have confirmed that Ilia could step back into the arena before the end of 2026.

Scent of a lightweight rematch: Expertsbelieve that Topuria's new mental state will set the stage for a more aggressive and cautious approach in a potential rematch with Gaethje or bouts against other top lightweight contenders.

Do you think Ilia Topuria can regain his former intensity and become a UFC champion again after his first career defeat? If a rematch with Justin Gaethje is organized, who will come out on top? Leave your thoughts in the comments!