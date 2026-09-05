Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals his advantage over Islam Makhachev

·31·Sport
Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals his advantage over Islam Makhachev

Discussions about a potential fight between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Islam Makhachev have heated up again. The undefeated Kazakhstani fighter revealed which aspect he relies on in a clash with the reigning champion.

According to Rakhmonov, one of the decisive factors in their potential encounter could be the stand-up game in the octagon.

“Are you the most dangerous opponent?”

Rakhmonov was asked if he thinks he is the most dangerous opponent in the division for Makhachev.

The fighter answered this question with confidence:

“I think so.”

When asked how he could defeat Makhachev, Rakhmonov stated his main advantage.

In what aspect does Rakhmonov consider himself superior?

According to the Kazakhstani fighter, his stand-up fighting skills are better than Makhachev's.

“My stand-up skills are better than Islam's,” said Rakhmonov.

This statement highlights one of the most interesting points of a potential fight: Rakhmonov is emphasizing the stand-up game rather than the ground wrestling that is one of Makhachev's main strengths.

Why is this confrontation interesting?

Makhachev is known for his wrestling and control style. Rakhmonov, on the other hand, has proven himself as a universal fighter.

Speaking about a potential fight against Makhachev in 2025, he said he could put him in difficult situations in various areas of the octagon.

Therefore, there is high interest in two different scenarios for a potential fight:

Fight direction

Main expected confrontation

Stand-up

Rakhmonov will try to demonstrate his superiority

Wrestling

One of Makhachev's strengths could come into play

Ground game

Level of control and defense becomes crucial

Clinch

The versatility of both fighters will be tested

Where does Rakhmonov's confidence come from?

Throughout his UFC career, Rakhmonov has demonstrated his versatility against high-level opponents. The UFC highlighted his all-around fighting ability early in his career.

At the same time, a potential fight against Makhachev remains a separate issue. Rakhmonov himself continues to emphasize that he is one of the most uncomfortable opponents for Makhachev.

The main question remains open

Rakhmonov's opinion that “I am better in the stand-up” is his personal assessment. In a real fight, this superiority would need to be demonstrated against Makhachev's wrestling, control, and tactical plan.

For this reason, the most interesting question for fans is one:

Can Rakhmonov counter Makhachev's wrestling superiority with his stand-up advantage?

If the two undefeated fighters meet in the octagon, this very clash could become one of the biggest intrigues of a potential fight.

UFCMMAShavkat RakhmonovIslam MakhachevCombat Sports
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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