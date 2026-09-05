Bogdan Guskov reveals sensational analysis of the Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Michael Page bout

Top Uzbek UFC light heavyweight fighter Bogdan Guskov has shared his observations and objective analysis ahead of the upcoming important fight of our compatriot Nursulton Ruziboev. As experts actively discuss the chances of Ruziboev, who is set to face the renowned and experienced English knockout artist Michael Page (MVP) at the 'UFC Paris' tournament in the French capital, Guskov has revealed a tactical plan to defeat the opponent on the ground and predicted a total dominance for our compatriot.

“I am surprised he is the underdog”: Guskov’s 70-30 assessment

The Uzbek athlete set aside personal feelings and approached the matchup from a purely sporting and tactical perspective:

Experts and bookmakers are wrong: International analysts and betting agencies Nursulton Ruziboevbeing listed as the underdog in this fight caused serious surprise for Guskov;

70/30 ratio in favor of Ruziboev: “In my opinion, the odds here are 70 to 30 in favor of Nursulton. His wrestling and grappling potential is at a very high level,” Bogdan emphasized;

Equality in dimensions: Although much has been said about the opponent's height and reach, Guskov noted that he sees no advantage for Page in terms of physical parameters.

The formula for victory: Closing the distance and pressure on the ground

Bogdan Guskov revealed specific tactical instructions on how to neutralize the English fighter's strengths:

Page’s long-range threat: Michael Page is one of the most experienced masters in the division when it comes to unconventional movements, masterful distance control, and scoring points through strikes;

What must Ruziboev do? Nursulton must leave no space for his opponent and increase pressure from the very first seconds: “If he can grab Page and quickly take him to the ground (grappling), the fight will start to unfold solely according to his scenario”;

The decisive key to the fight: “The faster Nursulton starts looking for a takedown, the faster he will gain the upper hand. I think that will be the main factor in the fight.”

Striking power and the start time of the Paris night

It was specifically emphasized that the Uzbek fighter is in no way inferior to his opponent in standing combat:

Timing and knockout power: “Nursulton does not lose to Michael in terms of striking either — he can strike from long range, his punches are heavy, and his timing is on point,” Guskov noted;

“Definitely Uzbekistan! Go!”: Our athlete concluded his message with high confidence in his compatriot and a patriotic call;

Fight time: This uncompromising confrontation is expected to begin after 01:00 AM Tashkent time on the night of September 6.

Do you think Nursulton Ruziboev can break Michael Page's cautious long-range game through pressure on the ground? Will the 70-30 advantage predicted by Bogdan Guskov be confirmed in the Paris octagon? Leave your thoughts in the comments and support our compatriot!