Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion

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Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion

In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldocaused a global sensation with a gesture that lasted only a few seconds.

At a Euro 2020 press conference, the footballer pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him, picked up a bottle of water instead, and said "Água!" (water). By doing so, he openly demonstrated his preference for drinking water.

Following this, Coca-Cola's share price dropped by 1.6 percent. The company's market capitalization fell from approximately $242 billion to $238 billion. As a result, the media linked Ronaldo's action to Coca-Cola losing $4 billion in market value within a few hours.

However, experts noted that it is not accurate to attribute this decline solely to Ronaldo's action. Other market factors also influence share prices.

Nevertheless, the incident once again showed how much influence Ronaldo has. A simple gesture by the footballer was widely discussed in global media and on social networks.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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