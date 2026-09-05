Motorola prepares to launch a wide-format foldable smartphone

Motorola is planning to expand its line of foldable devices, keeping pace with new trends in the mobile market. According to information from Android Headlines, the brand is moving away from the traditional narrow format and has begun working on a new type of foldable smartphone with a wider body. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For now, only preliminary sketches related to various models have been published online, rather than the finished look of the device. Nevertheless, it is said that among these drawings is a mysterious new device that Motorola is expected to unveil in the coming months. The company intends to officially showcase this gadget soon.

Completely new design solutions

The publication reports that several significant changes are planned for the future smartphone's design. In particular, developers are focusing on creating a completely smooth display with no visible folding creases, addressing a common user complaint.

Additionally, a special 3D protective glass is expected to be used to ensure the device's durability. Engineers have also developed a special comfortable frame construction to make the process of opening and closing the smartphone body more convenient.

Camera module and competitive landscape

One of the key aspects that caught attention in the sketches is the horizontally positioned camera module on the back panel. Interestingly, a similar design is rumored to be featured in the upcoming iPhone Ultra models.

However, the capabilities of the Motorola device may be broader. According to initial information, it is possible that the new model will be equipped with three main cameras. For comparison, competitor devices like the new iPhone and Fold8 are generally expected to feature two cameras.

At the same time, experts do not rule out that the element currently assumed to be a camera module might perform a different function or conceal an entirely unique technology. For now, Motorola is keeping official details about this project secret.