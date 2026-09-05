Aljamain Sterling blames UFC for Umar Nurmagomedov's knockout

·18·Sport
Aljamain Sterling blames UFC for Umar Nurmagomedov's knockout

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling made a sensational statement last week regarding the devastating knockout suffered by the Dagestani star Umar Nurmagomedov in his fight against China's Song Yadong. The experienced American martial artist emphasized that not only the fighter himself, but also the haste of the UFC promotion's management played a major role in Umar's heavy defeat — the organization pitted him against elite-level opponents in too short a timeframe.

“Opponents' levels should have been increased gradually”: Sterling's open criticism

In his latest analytical video on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling Umar Nurmagomedovlisted the strategic errors made in managing the career of:

  • Confirmation of the first warning: “I spoke openly about this exactly when Umar first arrived in the UFC. The level of opponents must be increased gradually, without rushing. In this sport, excessive haste comes at a high price.”

  • The Bautista and Song Yadong tests: “Umar had a very tough and competitive fight against Mario Bautista, and now we have all seen what happened.”

  • The negative impact of the organization: Sterling criticized the UFC management's actions: “I don't think the UFC did him any favors by pushing him to the top so quickly. We are all seeing the negative results of such artificial rushing now.”

Lost title to Dvalishvili and broken winning streak

Umar Nurmagomedov’s performances in recent years have been marked by sharp ups and downs:

  • The first blow in a title fight: After achieving 6 consecutive victories in the UFC octagon, Umar fought for the championship belt against Merab Dvalishvili in January of last year, suffering the first defeat of his career by unanimous decision;

  • Important victory over Figueiredo: After that, the Dagestani fighter defeated Mario Bautista and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo, seemingly returning confidently to the title race;

  • The Song Yadong hurdle: Aiming to reach 3 consecutive wins and secure another title shot, Umar faced an unexpected and precise strike from Chinese knockout artist Song Yadong, recording the first knockout loss of his career.

Do you think Aljamain Sterling's criticism of the UFC promotion is justified — was Umar truly a victim of a poorly chosen schedule and high pressure, or does the problem lie in his defensive tactics? Can Nurmagomedov rise to championship level again after this heavy knockout? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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