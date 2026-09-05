Ulugbek Bakaev speaks openly after 5:2 victory over Mash’al

Uzbekistan Super League After securing a convincing 5:2 victory over Muborak's Mash’al in the 20th round, Jizzakh's Sogdiana significantly improved their position in the league table. Following this goal-rich and dramatic match, Sogdiana head coach Ulugbek Bakaev attended the press conference. Despite the high score, the experienced specialist spoke openly about the serious threats created by the opponent, the selfless efforts of his defenders and goalkeeper, and the importance of clinical finishing.

An early goal and Mash’al's terrifying 20-minute pressure

Ulugbek Bakaev shared insights on the strategic importance of the match and the dramatic shifts in the first half:

Strategic task and winning mentality: “We knew this match was strategically very important. We prepared the boys only for a win.”

Mash’al's aggressive play: Despite scoring an early goal, the opponent tried to take the initiative: “We scored an early goal, then for about 20 minutes, Mash’al fully entered the game, played aggressively, and created many dangerous situations.”

Risk of 3–4 goals: “In my opinion, the opponent could have scored 3–4 goals in those situations. But we were able to clear the danger at the right time.”

Defensive line and the goalkeeper's reliable performance

The hosts' discipline and composure during difficult moments laid the foundation for the victory:

Resilience in defense: The coach praised the team's organized play under pressure: “In defense, the boys fulfilled their duties completely.”

Goalkeeper's saves: The goalkeeper's ability to deny several dangerous chances and provide a psychological boost was highlighted: “The goalkeeper also played brilliantly.”

Recognition of a deserved win: Bakaev noted that the final result reflected the logic of the game: “Overall, we fully deserved today's victory.”

The unpredictable nature of football and clinical finishing

The specialist attributed the high-scoring success to unpredictable factors:

A 5:2 scoreline was unpredictable: “You can never predict such a game. Football is an unpredictable sport.”

100% conversion of opportunities: “That is why the fact that we made the most of the created chances made our game much easier in both attack and defense,” the specialist added.

Jizzakh's push upwards: Having secured 3 important points with 5 goals, Sogdiana moved away from the danger zone in the standings and strengthened their position ahead of the season finale.

In your opinion, was Sogdiana's 5:2 victory a result of Jizzakh's high attacking skill or the consequence of Mash’al's defensive errors? Can Ulugbek Bakaev's charges maintain their productivity until the end of the season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!