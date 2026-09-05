Clean sheet with Husanov: City defeats Coventry City at home

·49·Sport
Clean sheet with Husanov: City defeats Coventry City at home

In the 3rd round of the Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citysecured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home against Coventry City. In a match at the Etihad Stadium watched by millions of Uzbek fans, our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov started for the 'Cityzens' and performed reliably in the heart of the defense. The only goal of the match was scored by the team's main striker, Erling Haaland.

Haaland's winner: A decisive strike in the 26th minute

Manchester Citytook the initiative from the opening minutes, looking to break through the opponent's defense:

  • Semenyo's cross and Haaland's skill: In the 26th minute, a quick attack by the hosts resulted in a goal — Erling Haaland converted a precise cross from Antoine Semenyo into the net to open the scoring (1-0);

  • Missed opportunities: In the second half, the 'Cityzens' created several dangerous chances, but lacked the precision to extend their lead;

  • Tense finish and control: Despite dangerous counter-attacks from Coventry City late in the game, the hosts managed to hold onto their 1-0 lead until the final whistle.

Husanov in the defensive wall: Alongside Donnarumma and Dias

The performance of Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov in today's match deserves special recognition:

  • A solid shield with world stars: Abduqodir Husanov, alongside goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, central defenders Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi, and full-back Josko Gvardiol, successfully countered the opposition's attackers (Awoniyi, Mason-Clark);

  • Clean sheet: Thanks to the disciplined performance of the defensive line, Manchester City kept a clean sheet;

  • Tactical substitutions: During the match, Pep Guardiola brought on Phil Foden for Rayan Cherki, as well as Buaddi and Mackay, to maintain the tempo.

Tournament table: 3 wins in 3 rounds and 100% lead

This victory Manchester City's position at the start of the season has been further strengthened:

  • 1st place with 9 points: The 'Cityzens' have won all three opening matches of the new season, sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 9 points;

  • Coventry in the danger zone: The visitors have yet to earn a single point after three rounds and remain in the lower part of the table.

Do you think Abduqodir Husanov's performance at the Etihad today can make him a permanent and key part of the Manchester City defense? How would you rate his performance today on a scale of 1 to 10? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Premier LeagueManchester CityAbduqodir HusanovErling HaalandFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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